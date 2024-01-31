Plans Coming Together For Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl In March

It’s hard to believe but we are only about a month and a half away from, arguably, one of the more popular holidays at the lake.

That’s according to Lake West Chamber Director Mike Koenigsman who says plans are full-steam ahead for all the activities that come with March 16th and the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

“We kick off the morning with our boat parade. Breakfast is at 8 a.m. over at Captain Ron’s, and then the boats take off from their boat. Tickets are available. The advance tickets are $50, day of cruise are $60, and we do have some shirts and sweatshirts that are for sale for that as well.”

The St. Pat’s Pub Crawl, on the west side, will also take place later that night.

Details about all of the St. Pat’s frivolities on the west side can be found on the chamber’s website and social media page.