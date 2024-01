Two people are injured shortly after 1:00 Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on westbound U-S-50 at North-5 in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says 56-year-old Carl Larsen, of Blue Springs, was south on 5 when he stopped at a stop sign before pulling out in front of 71-year-old Darrell Menhennet, of Tipton.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Larsen suffered moderate injuries while Menhennet escaped with minor injuries.

They were both taken to area hospitals.