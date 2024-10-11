Polling Shows Missourians In Favor Of Amendment 7

Polling conducted in September by Public Opinion Strategies on Amendment 7…the Only Citizens Vote and Only Vote Once Amendment in Missouri…shows overwhelming support for the amendment by a 2-1 margin.

The polling also shows a massive majority, 81 percent, in favor of making Missouri’s Constitution consistent with state law by only allowing U.S. citizens to vote.

The survey results also showed support for Amendment 7 among all demographics including 57 percent of minority voters and 60 percent of first or second generation naturalized citizen voters.

19 cities in California, Maryland, Vermont, and Washington-DC currently allow non-citizens to vote in local elections.

A 20th city, Santa Anna, is deciding on the issue in the General Election.