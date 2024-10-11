MODOT Starts Planning Phase To Remove Toll Booth At Former Toll Bridge

Motorists who use the former toll bridge when getting from east-to-west and vice-versa, are going to run into a couple delays when a contractor for MoDOT moves in for the demolition of the toll booths and putting in new pavement underneath.

“It’s going to be done in two 5 day windows. The roadway of Route MM at the former toll bridge, the Community bridge, is going to be closed during that time…..so folks will have to be detoured back and around. If you live down MM, you’ll go back to Route 5 or if you’re coming across from Lake Ozark, unfortunately have to go all the way around.”

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger also says those closures have not yet been put on the calendar but, when they are, signage will also be put out along the roadways warning motorists.

One other note, according to Roeger, more than 500 checks sent out to pass holders who still had funds on their passes, remain un-cashed.

The deadline to cash those checks is December 1st…if not by then, you will have to navigate red tape to get your cash back from the state.