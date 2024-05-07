Power Outages Affecting Several Areas Across The Lake As Strong Storms Move Through

Severe storms hitting the Lake Area early Tuesday morning….bringing with it 60 to 70MPH winds.

The storms also packing a punch with lots of lighting and possible spin up tornadoes.

As of 130AM, over 1,000 people are without power.

This includes 1500 in Benton and over 450 in Morgan County…nearly 700 of which are with COMO Electric, with over 1,000 with Evergy.

For the latest on power failures in your region, check the power maps below:

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map