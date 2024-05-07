Royals Take Win 1 In 3 Games Against Brewers – Cardinals Fall To NY Mets

The plan worked to perfection last night for the Royals as they started their game against the Brewers

Half an hour early to beat the impending weather that did eventually move through the Kansas City metropolitan area.

And not only did they get the game in, it was a Royals 3-2 victory.

At the plate, Michael Massey, home run number three on the season.

It came in the 7th inning, part of a 3-run Royals frame.

All of their tallies across the plate on a day where Cole Regans struck out 8 over 6 innings…. but doesn’t factor in the decision.

Royals get back into the win column…. They’re now 21-15 on the year.

And they find themselves tied for 2nd with the Minnesota Twins 2.5 games out of 1st place.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals lose 3 in a row.

They do manage to scrap across 3 runs in the ballgame but would watch the Mets score in the top of the 7th inning.

That would ultimately be the difference in the ballgame.

A Brandon Nimmo home run…his 4th of the year.

That was the difference.

And for the Cardinals, they remain in last place in the National League Central Division.