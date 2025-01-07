Power Outages Begin To Affect The Lake Area Tuesday Morning

Over 1,200 customers with Ameren Missouri remain without power this morning across Eldon and surrounding areas.

According to social media posts, the power failures began last night around midnight and have escalated since then.

Ameren reports that they have crews working to repair the system, however an estimated timeline to restore power was not yet announced.

Power outages are also being reported down KK in Osage Beach.

COMO electric is also reporting an additional 500 customers without power in Benton County while Gascosage reports around 400 without power across Pulaski and Phelps counties.

Here’s the best way to follow all power restoration efforts:

Ameren Outage Map:

https://outagemap.ameren.com/external/default.html

Evergy Outage Map:

https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OP Outage Maps:

https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map