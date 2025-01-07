Fire Destroys Linn Creek House, Icy Roads and No Hydrants in Area Add to Response Issues

The cause of a fire that destroyed a house in the Winterwood Loop area of Linn Creek is under investigation.

Osage Beach Fire officials say that crews were dispatched around 3:00 Monday afternoon after popping noises were heard behind the home. Response was delayed due to icy road conditions and by the time they arrived on the scene, heavy fire was reported to be coming from much of the house.

An interior attack was initiated but crews were forced to exit because of the heat until conditions improved. Other problems at the scene included no hydrants in the area and having to shuttle water in from Mexicali Blues.

It took about 45 minutes to knock the fire down with mutual aid provided on the scene by Mid-County and Lake Ozark fire along with Mercy EMS while Sunrise Beach moved up to cover other calls for Osage Beach.

There were no occupants home at the time and no firefighter injuries. Personnel were on the scene for three hours.