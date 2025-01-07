Gas Prices On The Way Down Across The Country & The Lake Area

How about a third straight year of price declines at the gas pumps…?

GasBuddy is projecting the national average to drop to $3.22 a gallon from the 2024 national average of $3.33.

Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis, takes a look at the expected peaks and valleys.

“Typically, the seasonality kicks in starting in February and March. That’s when gas prices begin their seasonal rise as demand increases and refineries do maintenance of the transition to summer gasoline. Typically, prices peak in April or May. We expect that prices could peak in the mid $3 a gallon territory. They usually settle down for summer pending hurricane season, and by December, the national average could fall back below the $3 a gallon mark.”

GasBuddy also predicts that even with the lower prices, American will likely spend over 410 billion dollars on gasoline in 2025.

For the latest prices across the lake, click here: http://gasbuddy.com