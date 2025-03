Power outages are hitting the lake area as the severe storms start to affect the region.

As of 3PM, there’s already 5,200 people without power due to the ongoing high winds.

Most of the outages are with area cooperatives, but a few are being reported by Ameren and Evergy as well.

Here’s how to see the outages in your area:

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/external/default.html

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

Co-ops: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map