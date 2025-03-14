Lincoln Police Report Attempted Kidnapping – Fourth Attempt Near The Lake Area In Past Two Weeks

According to the Lincoln Police Department in Benton County, a report was filed Friday afternoon about an older white man who attempted to lure a child into his vehicle at the area of the park and ball fields in town.

It follows a recent attempt in Stover, as well as two others near Sedalia, all within the past few weeks.

Charges have been filed following the arrest of 64-year-old James Ferrell, a registered sex offender from Versailles, in connection to the Stover incident.

The probable cause statement there alleges that James Ferrell asked a child if he wanted to come with him, however, the child ran inside to tell his mother…who was able to get a description of Ferrell and a picture of the van he was driving.

Ferrell was stopped a short distance away from the scene with rope, blankets, pillows and children’s toys inside the van

Lincoln Police say the man in this incident was in a black car, and he has a short beard and dark hair.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Lincoln PD.