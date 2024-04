SEVERE WEATHER WARNINGS & WATCHES ON KRMSRADIO.COM

Latest Warnings:

Flash Flood Warning including Warsaw MO, Lincoln MO and Appleton City MO until 4:30 AM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Benton County in central Missouri... St. Clair County in west central Missouri... * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 1032 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Warsaw, Lincoln, Appleton City, Cole Camp, Osceola, Lowry City, Roscoe, Vista, Racket, Iconium, Whitakerville, Harper, Palo Pinto, Brandon, Edmonson, Hastain, Lakeview Heights, Monegaw Springs, Johnson City, Zora, Mora, Crockerville, Tiffin, Taberville, Truman Lake, Lake of The Ozarks and Truman State Park. This includes the following streams and drainages... Marshall Creek, Osage River, Otten Branch, Flat Rock Creek, Brush Creek, Lemon Branch, Camp Branch, Monegaw Creek, Deer Creek, Duran Creek, Turkey Creek, Campbell Branch, Pomme De Terre Lake, Weaubleau Creek, Haw Creek, Finley Creek, Little Clear Creek, Flemming Branch, P D Creek, Cole Camp Creek, Sac River, Williams Creek, Bird Branch, Hogles Creek, Little Turkey Creek, Salt Creek, Bauer Branch, Gallinipper Creek, Ditty Creek, South Fork Blue Branch, Clear Creek, Kitten Creek, Yellow Creek, Simms Creek, Duck Creek, South Flat Creek, Indian Creek, Carman Creek, Coon Creek, Little Tebo Creek, Panther Creek, Little Monegaw Creek, Ricky Creek, Lake Creek, Reid Creek, Spill Creek and Ross Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Current Watches:

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Missouri until 4 AM CDT

MOC007-019-027-029-051-071-073-113-125-127-131-135-137-139-141- 151-163-173-183-189-219-510-280900- /O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0154.240428T0240Z-240428T0900Z/ MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUDRAIN BOONE CALLAWAY CAMDEN COLE FRANKLIN GASCONADE LINCOLN MARIES MARION MILLER MONITEAU MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN OSAGE PIKE RALLS ST. CHARLES ST. LOUIS WARREN

TORNADO WATCH 149 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST KANSAS BOURBON CHEROKEE CRAWFORD IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI BENTON HICKORY IN SOUTHWEST MISSOURI BARTON CEDAR DADE JASPER IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI ST. CLAIR VERNON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF APPLETON CITY, ARNICA, BAXTER SPRINGS, CAPLINGER MILLS, CARTHAGE, CEDAR SPRINGS, CHICOPEE, COLE CAMP, COLUMBUS, CROCKERVILLE, CROSS TIMBERS, EDMONSON, EL DORADO SPRINGS, FILLEY, FORT SCOTT, GREENFIELD, HERMITAGE, JOHNSON CITY, JOPLIN, KENOMA, LAMAR, LINCOLN, LOCKWOOD, LONE OAK, LOWELL, MEINERT, MORA, NEUTRAL, NEVADA, PAWNEE STATION, PITTSBURG, PITTSBURG, QUINCY, RIVERTON, SHERWIN, STIPPVILLE, STOCKTON, TIFFIN, WARSAW, WEAUBLEAU, WHEATLAND, AND WHITAKERVILLE.