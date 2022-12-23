Power Restoration Continues As Thousands Remain Without Power In Camden County

Across the lake area electric companies continue to struggle to restore power to thousands of customers across the Lake Area and the Show Me State.

Around 430PM Thursday night, several thousand customers in Ameren Missouri’s district in Camden County went dark, including KRMS Radio and TV.

The outage peaked around 5000 electric customers locally, with over 20,000 state wide being in the dark and cold.

Evergy which handles power west of Climax Springs also reported random outages in Warsaw and Lincoln.

Local community co-op providers including COMO, Laclede, Three Rivers, Gascosage and Southwest Electric also reported some outages.

Utility officials say the frigid conditions and high winds are slowing the process of restoring power and additional outages may continue today and tomorrow.

A warming center has been setup at the Community Christian Church in Camdenton, which is serving all residents 24-7 who are in need of shelter and a place to stay.

Here’s how to check on the latest power conditions in your area….

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map

Statewide: https://poweroutage.us/area/state/missouri