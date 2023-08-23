Powerboat Event Has Several Miles Of The Lake Under “NO WAKE” Conditions This Weekend

Those hitting the water this weekend to watch some speed boat racing, organizers of the event and the marine division of the water patrol are reminding you of some no-wake restrictions that will be in place.

One no-wake zone will be in effect both days, Saturday and Sunday, from 8am until 5pm stretching from the 36-mile marker to the 31-mile marker.

An extended no-wake zone, in effect from 3pm-7pm only on Saturday, will stretch from the 31-mile marker down to the 21.5-mile marker.