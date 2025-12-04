Prefiling Begins for 2026 Legislative Session in Missouri

It appears the 2026 legislative session for the Missouri House and Senate will be another busy one…that is, if the number of pre-filed bills already is any indication of things to come.

The prefiling began on Monday and, according to lake area Representative Jeff Vernetti, the notion that a lower bill number attached to a piece of legislation is an advantage to getting the bill passed really doesn’t make a difference.

Vernetti, who announced his re-election bid this week, got in on the prefiling with the introduction of seven bills…a synopsis of those bills can be seen on the KRMS News website.

As of today, more than 500 bills have been pre-filed in both the House and Senate with the 2nd Regular Session of the 103rd General Assembly set to begin on Wednesday, January 7th.