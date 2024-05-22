Preliminary Official Reports: No Tornado Tuesday Night in Miller County

Despite speculation and social media postings, preliminary official reports indicate that there was NOT a tornado that touched down Tuesday night near the Eldon area in Miller County.

That’s Miller County Emergency Management Director and Chief Deputy Mike Rayhart who also says, along with some downed powerlines, there was one particular cloud formation in the area of the Quaker plant that did appear to have rotation to it.

Otherwise the main bulls eye area for the storm Tuesday night appeared to be along Highway-52 between Barnett in Morgan County and Eldon in Miller County. There was also minor debris damage reported along 52 from Versailles to Barnett in Morgan County.