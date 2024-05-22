Royals Win Again While Cards Face Rainout In The 6th Plus NBA News In Wednesday’s Sports Report

The Royals continue to roll right along after another win last night.

10-3, they beat the Tigers at Coffman Stadium.

Bobby Witt Jr., a big part of it.

Homered twice, drove in six, scored three runs, stole the base in the victory.

Mikel Garcia, top of the lineup, his bat is hot as well.

He went four for five with three runs scored.

Hunter Renfroe, Homer’s for the fourth time on the year.

All in support of Alec Marsh.

Six innings, three runs, five hits.

That’s a quality start.

He’s now 4-1 on the season.

The Royals are 31-19, winners of five in a row.

The Cleveland Guardians win again.

They’ve won five straight, so the Royals remain a game and a half out of first in the American League Central Division.

Cardinals and Orioles were rained out.

They’re going to resume that game in the sixth inning later today.

And then the two sides will play their originally scheduled game immediately following that action.

NBA Eastern Conference Finals, a wild one last night between the Celtics and Indiana Pacers.

Game one of that series would go to overtime.

Celtics get it done, 133-128 to lead the series one game to none