Progress Continues On Amusement Park & Hotel In Osage Beach

We may be in the middle of winter but that doesn’t mean things are not heating up for a $350-million development in Osage Beach.

“We’re right on schedule. We were able to get a lot of work done while the weather was good. As you can see, there’s been a lot of site work done. You know, also behind the scenes, a lot of things being done off site.”

Oasis at Lakeport Developer Jeff Tegethoff also says negotiations continue for the purchases of any remaining timeshares and that the general public will soon begin to witness the beginning of construction on the more anticipated features of the development.

“We’re on schedule to deliver the amusement park in April of 25, and the water park and hotel on schedule to be delivered in April of 26.”

The project, in conjunction with SkyView Partners, is expected to create hundreds of year-round jobs with an annual payroll of about $12-14-million.