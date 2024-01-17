fbpx

Wed. Jan 17th, 2024

 

Republican Club Announces March Date For Presidential Caucus

Wednesday, January 17th, 2024

The Camden County Republican Club has announced a date for its 2024 Presidential Caucus.

The caucus is set for Saturday, March 2nd, in the Camdenton Middle School Gymnasium.

The doors will open to the public at 8:00 that morning and close promptly at 10:00 for the caucus to begin.

Those who are not registered to vote by February 23rd will not be allowed to participate.

Volunteers are needed and a pre-registration website will be published as soon as the Missouri G.O.P. releases it to the Central Committee.

Reporter Mike Anthony