Projections For Missouri Show The State Expecting 4.6% Growth Over Next 10 Years

Industry and occupational projections appear to be promising through, at least, 2032 across the State of Missouri.

That’s according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center which has released its report showing industry projections estimated to reflect 4.3 percent growth, or more than 136,000 jobs.

Health care and social assistance, professional, scientific and technical services are expected to show the largest growth over that time.

As for occupational projections, the report shows more than 357,000 total job openings each year through 2032 with computer, mathematical, and the healthcare fields leading the way.

The central region of the state is projected to grow by 4.6 percent.