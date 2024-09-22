State Fair & MO Small Business Center Team Up For Area Business Collaboration Event

Small business owners in the lake area have a chance to get together to collaborate and connect with other business owners coming up at an event on the calendar for Wednesday, October 9th.

The Missouri Small Busines s Development Center (SBDC) at State Fair Community College is hosting a Quarterly Connect & Collaborate event on Oct. 9 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Small Busines s owners can attend the event at Bridal Cave Event Center, located at 526 Bridal Cave Road, Camdenton. There is no fee to attend the event.

Busines s owners interested in attending this informative session must have an established busines s . The event will cover topics related to managing a busines s , and attendees will have the opportunity to collaborate and connect with other busines s owners.