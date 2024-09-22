New Fire Chief Announced For Rocky Mount District

The Rocky Mount Fire District has a new chief.

Board of Directors Chairperson Pam Bass says, after interviewing several candidates, the position was offered to, and accepted, by Jonathan R. Trail…a 17-year veteran who most recently was named, in 2019, as Chief of the New Milford and Blackhawk Fire districts.

Chief Trail will officially join the Rocky Mount Fire District next month ahead of his wife and daughters also locating to the area.

Trail fills the vacancy created by longtime Chief Kevin Hurtubise who announced his retirement officially effective at the end of the year.