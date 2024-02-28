Proposed Bill Could Drop Missouri Off List Of States That Do Not Allow Women Who Are Pregnant To Get A Divorce

Thu. Feb 29th, 2024
If one house representative gets her way, the State of Missouri will drop off the short list of states which do not allow women who are pregnant to get a divorce.
Minority Whip Ashley Aune, a Democrat out of Kansas City, is sponsoring the bill which would establish a “presumption of paternity” identifying an estranged husband as the father of the unborn child and would allow a divorce to be finalized while the woman is still pregnant.
Aune’s bill has been read twice and been through a committee hearing awaiting further action.