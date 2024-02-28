Proposed Bill Could Drop Missouri Off List Of States That Do Not Allow Women Who Are Pregnant To Get A Divorce

If one house representative gets her way, the State of Missouri will drop off the short list of states which do not allow women who are pregnant to get a divorce.

Minority Whip Ashley Aune, a Democrat out of Kansas City, is sponsoring the bill which would establish a “presumption of paternity” identifying an estranged husband as the father of the unborn child and would allow a divorce to be finalized while the woman is still pregnant.

Aune’s bill has been read twice and been through a committee hearing awaiting further action.