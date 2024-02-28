Missouri Listed As 10th Worst State For Women In The USA

The State of Missouri ranks pretty poorly when it comes to women being able to make their marks.

That’s according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com which ranks Missouri as the 10th worst state in the country for women.

The study took into account some 25 key indicators including women’s economic and social well-being in which Missouri ranked 42nd and women’s health care and safety in which Missouri ranked 39th.

Mississippi, Louisiana and Oklahoma are identified as the worst states for women while Minnesota, the District of Columbia and Massachusetts were identified as the best places for women.

With Women’s History Month coming up in March, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Best & Worst States for Women in 2024, as well as expert commentary, to highlight the areas that provide an ideal living environment for women and the places that are in need of improvement.



To identify the most women-friendly states, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics. The data set ranges from median earnings for female workers to women’s health care to the female homicide rate.



Woman-Friendliness of Missouri (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

Overall Rank: 42 nd

32 nd – Share of Women in Poverty

– Share of Women in Poverty 24 th – Share of Women-Owned Businesses

– Share of Women-Owned Businesses 15 th – High School Graduation Rate for Women

– High School Graduation Rate for Women 19 th – Share of Women Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election

– Share of Women Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election 37 th – Female Uninsured Rate

– Female Uninsured Rate 39 th – Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth

– Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth 22 nd – Quality of Women’s Hospitals

– Quality of Women’s Hospitals 36th – Women’s Preventive Health Care



For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-women/10728