Jeff City Teen Arrested Following Traffic Crash At Dallas & Camden County Line

A Jefferson City teenager is taken into custody early Tuesday morning by the highway patrol after a traffic accident on Missouri-73 north of the Dallas County line in Camden County.

The probable cause statement alleges that the vehicle driven by 19-year-old Aidan McClure-Montoya ran off the road and through a barbed wire fence before striking a utility pole, traveling through a field and then through the fence a second time.

It’s also alleged that McClure-Montoya forced his way into a tractor trailer truck which had become disabled after striking powerlines hanging over the roadway due to the initial accident.

McClure-Montoya, who also allegedly admitted to snorting cocaine while driving, is formally charged in Camden County with felony leaving the scene of an accident and misdemeanors for assault and DWI.