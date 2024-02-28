fbpx

Jeff City Teen Arrested Following Traffic Crash At Dallas & Camden County Line

A Jefferson City teenager is taken into custody early Tuesday morning by the highway patrol after a traffic accident on Missouri-73 north of the Dallas County line in Camden County.

The probable cause statement alleges that the vehicle driven by 19-year-old Aidan McClure-Montoya ran off the road and through a barbed wire fence before striking a utility pole, traveling through a field and then through the fence a second time.

It’s also alleged that McClure-Montoya forced his way into a tractor trailer truck which had become disabled after striking powerlines hanging over the roadway due to the initial accident.

McClure-Montoya, who also allegedly admitted to snorting cocaine while driving, is formally charged in Camden County with felony leaving the scene of an accident and misdemeanors for assault and DWI.

Reporter Mike Anthony