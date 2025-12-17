SBFD Approves New Collective Bargaining Agreement

Sunrise Beach firefighters are set for the next three years after the district’s board of directors, this week, approved a new collective bargaining agreement for Local-3987.

Chief Joseph LaPlant says the package includes pay raises for each employment level, a third pay step, membership into the Missouri Firefighters Critical Illness Pool, increased life insurance and increases in health insurance deductible coverages.

The Sunrise Beach Fire District Board of Directors also passed the 2026 budget, adjusted policies to coincide with the new collective bargaining agreement and opened a 90-day review of the 2026 Code Ordinance that will update to the International Code Council’s 2024 code.