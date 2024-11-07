Proposition A Sweeps The Lake Area – Full Look Into All Amendment Votes AT KRMSRADIO.COM

It’s a sweep across the tri-county area with voters in Camden, Miller and Morgan rejecting the Proposition-A minimum wage increases and each of the constitutional amendments with the exception of the amendment dealing with voting.

However, statewide results shot down Amendment-5, creating a 14th gambling boat license and the possibility of a privately owned and operated casino at the lake. That vote total was 52.4 percent against the casino and 47.6 percent for it.

Amendment-2, legalized gambling, was narrowly passed by about 7,500 votes…Amendment-3, abortion rights also narrowly passed 51.7 percent to 48.3 percent…Amendment-6, levying costs and fees for law enforcement, failed by a 61-39 percent margin…Amendment-7, dealing with non-U-S-citizens not being able to vote and banning ranked choice voting, passed by 68-32 percent…and Proposition-A, the minimum wage increases, passed 58-42 percent.