Man Involved In Officer’s Death Allowed To Continue Working & Attending Church

The suspect accused of leading Osage Beach police officers on a pursuit that resulted in one of the officers being killed in a subsequent traffic accident will be allowed to continue going to Church and to work.

At issue were bond conditions that were modified without victim input to allow Christopher Wehmeyer to attend Church and go to work.

Wehmeyer is charged with aggravated fleeing resulting in a death and second-degree murder in connection to the August 31st death of Officer Phylicia Carson.

In Wehmeyer’s case, those bond modifications were addressed Wednesday morning during his arraignment on the circuit court level with victim input from Officer Carson’s surviving husband.

The bond changes were allowed to stay in place and Wehmeyer remains free with GPS tracking and on a $100,000 bond.