Public Hearing Set For March 21st Regarding Water/Sewer Rate Increases For Osage Beach

Water and sewer rates could soon be increasing in the City of Osage Beach but not, first, without a public hearing to take comments on the proposed changes.

That’s according to Administrator Jeana Woods who says the proposed increases are long overdue and especially needed now due to the economy which is also having an affect on local governments.

“We’ve not been immune to the same thing everyone has been dealing with, with you know….unprecedented increase in cost for equipment, materials, labor you know….so the last couple of years have kind of being very mis-matched with historical trends so, we’ve sorta had to regroup.”

The proposed changes show a 34% aggregate increase in water rates and an 85% aggregate increase in metered and non-metered sewer rates.

The public hearing at city hall is scheduled for 5:30pm on March 21st just ahead of an expected first reading on the proposed changes by the board of aldermen.