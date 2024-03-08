Lake Area Gets Funds For Road Upgrades From State Allocation

Low-volume rural roads across the state are on the receiving ends of $100-million being allocated by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

The funding is earmarked for projects included in Governor Mike Parson’s “Rural Routes Program” which was created with the signing of the fiscal year 2024 state budget.

Among the lake area projects included in the funding:

–safety improvements along Route-5 from Route-F to the Niangua Bridge and interchange improvements to U-S-54 at Route-5 in Camden County;

–capacity improvements along Route-52 at Business-54 in Eldon and along 54 in Miller County extending into Cole County;

–several bridge improvement projects in Morgan County.

The projects are all included in the Department of Transportation’s Statewide

Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP, for fiscal years 2023-2027