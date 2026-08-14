Public Hearing Set For Morgan County Tax Levy Discussion

Fri. Aug 14th, 2026
A date and time has been announced for a public hearing and the setting of the proposed 2026 Tax levy at the Morgan County Health Center in Versailles.
The 2026 assessed valuation for real estate is roughly $545-million and personal property $135-million…both lower than previous year figures of $562-million and $133-million respectively.
The tax rate ceiling is 7.35 cents per $100 valuation.
Estimated tax revenue would be a little more than $508,000.
The public hearing on Tuesday, the 25th of this month, will begin at 6:00-PM.