Public Hearing Set For Morgan County Tax Levy Discussion

A date and time has been announced for a public hearing and the setting of the proposed 2026 Tax levy at the Morgan County Health Center in Versailles.

The 2026 assessed valuation for real estate is roughly $545-million and personal property $135-million…both lower than previous year figures of $562-million and $133-million respectively.

The tax rate ceiling is 7.35 cents per $100 valuation.

Estimated tax revenue would be a little more than $508,000.

The public hearing on Tuesday, the 25th of this month, will begin at 6:00-PM.