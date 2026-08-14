Traffic Issues At 242 And Bagnell Dam BLVD Almost Over As Sidewalk Project Nears Completion

Traffic in the area of Route-242 and Bagnell Dam Boulevard will soon be free of construction and lane restrictions that have been encountered since work started on the sidewalk project in Lake Ozark.

That’s according to Mayor David Ridgely who says there has been a couple delays because of weather and special events happening in the city but the project is now on a fast track to getting wrapped up.

“Very close now, within a week you’ll be able to walk from the dam all the way out to business 54. So there’s a sidewalk goes all the way out to 42 now, so you’ll be able to make that corner and walk all the way out there.”

Total cost of the sidewalk project was estimated at about $245,000 which included just under $200,000 in federal funding and about $45,000 in local funds.