Published Agenda for Lake Ozark Board Meeting Includes Proposed 7 P.M. to 5:00 A.M. Curfew in Central Business District

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen is back in regular session Tuesday afternoon (07/14/2026) with what appears to be a busy agenda to be considered.

Among discussion items include the proposed demolition of the Shoreland Motel, noise levels and a daily curfew in the central business district from 7-pm until 5-am for minors under the age of 18 who are not accompanied by a responsible adult.

There’s also an executive session on the agenda to cover legal matters.

The meeting in city hall begins at 5:30.