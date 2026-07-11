Published Agenda for Lake Ozark Board Meeting Includes Proposed 7 P.M. to 5:00 A.M. Curfew in Central Business District

Sat. Jul 11th, 2026
The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen is back in regular session Tuesday afternoon (07/14/2026) with what appears to be a busy agenda to be considered.
Among discussion items include the proposed demolition of the Shoreland Motel, noise levels and a daily curfew in the central business district from 7-pm until 5-am for minors under the age of 18 who are not accompanied by a responsible adult.
There’s also an executive session on the agenda to cover legal matters.
The meeting in city hall begins at 5:30.