More Storms – More Damage – More Outages

If it feels like déjà vu, that’s because it is.

More storms across the Lake Area have brought additional damage and power outages.

Reports from all over the lake region show trees uprooted, roofs blown off, siding and carports destroyed, trees blocking roadways and of course, more powerline damage.

Many residents are still recovering from the straight-line wind event on July 4th, and some have been without power since then.

Areas south of the lake have seen extreme flooding issues, with a 1-in-1,000-year flooding event in Southern Missouri, resulting in a mass rescue operation.

For more details on local power restoration efforts, check with your provider below….

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map