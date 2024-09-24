Pursuit Suspect Tied to Death of Osage Beach Police Officer Released on Bond

The 23-year-old from Camdenton charged with class-A felonies for aggravated fleeing a stop or detention resulting a death and second-degree murder in connection to an Osage Beach police officer dying in a pursuit-related accident has been released from jail.

Christopher Wehmeyer appeared with his attorney on Monday for a bond hearing with the court setting bond at $100,000 with several other conditions.

Those conditions include: GPS tracking; being placed on house arrest with the exceptions of traveling back and forth to court, his attorney’s office and medical treatment; not being able to drive any motor vehicle; reporting twice a week for U-A’s; and complying with a 5-pm to 7-am curfew.

Officer Phylicia Carson was the secondary pursuit officer during the early-morning hours of August 31st and died after crashing along Route-A near Richland.

Wehmeyer is next scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on October 25th.