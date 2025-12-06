fbpx

Raccoon Not Expected To Face Charges After Breaking Into Liquor Store And Drinking

It’s definitely not a story you hear about everyday but did you hear the one about the drunk raccoon…?.

Animal Protection officers in Hanover County, Virginia say a raccoon fell through a ceiling tile into a liquor store, ransacked the shelves and passed out after a booze fueled rampage.

They posted a picture of the critter face planted next to a toilet in the bathroom of the shop in Ashland.

Another documents broken booze bottles, mostly gin and whiskey, scattered throughout the aisles.

A statement from Animal Protection says that after a few hours of sleep and 0 signs of injury, other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices, the raccoon was safely released back to the wild.

Breaking and entering charges are not expected to be filed after the drunken rampage.

