MODOT Looks Back At “Successful Year” As Winter Season Begins

Now that the shift has focused from summer and fall-time projects around the lake area and statewide to being ready for what Mother Nature will deliver our way for the winter season, the Missouri Department of Transportation is looking back on what’s being considered a successful year.

“Our pavement plan hit all the areas that we intended, and what we had hoped to perform…any patching or hot mix overlaying or seal coats or chip seal operation, we completed those a couple months ago….and now we were just in preparation for the winter OPS.”

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the resurfacing work done on 54 between Miller and Cole counties, and the north highway-5-and-52 work including the roundabout in Morgan County are just a couple of the highlights this year in the lake area for MoDOT.