Ozarks Amphitheater Officially Annexed Into The City Of Camdenton

The Ozarks Amphitheater is now officially part of Camdenton.

City Administrator Jeff Hooker says the amphitheater will provide the city with a significant boost in sales tax revenue, which the city relies on to operate.

“This is its own separate entity, so the amphitheater can bring in anywhere from $8 million to $10 million, which equates to $180,000 to $200,000 when the city gets its 2%,” Hooker said.

The voluntary annexation was part of a three-way deal between the city, the amphitheater, and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). The water and sewer extensions to the amphitheater and the MoDOT shed were primarily funded through MoDOT ARPA funds, with $20,000 and hook-up fees contributed by the amphitheater.

Hooker says finalizing the annexation was a long time coming.

“It took a year of negotiating back and forth between MoDOT, the amphitheater, and the city over who would pay what. Then we got a bid and the project was completed. They’re just putting up fencing around the lift station and gates, and it’s a done deal. The system’s up and running,” Hooker said.

The official date for the amphitheater to become part of Camdenton is November 1.