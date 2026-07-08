Reading of Declaration of Independence Celebrated in Lake Ozark

In observance of the nation’s 250th, before the storm hit this past weekend, dozens of adults and kids gathered at the stage in Luby’s Plaza in Lake Ozark for a reading of the Declaration of Independence.

The event was introduced to the Bagnell Dam Strip Association (BDSA) by volunteer Nancy Koeppen marking the first celebration of its kind in Lake Ozark.

Costumed participants bringing the Declaration to life included Gary Adams as John Adams, Aaron Koppen as Benjamin Franklin, Ron Massie as Thomas Jefferson and KRMS’s very own, Dennis Klautzer, as the Town Crier.

After the reading, attendees signed their names with quill pens and took home a printed copy of the Declaration and children received a commemorative 250th anniversary coin and a slice of cake to mark the occasion.

(Picture – “Founding Fathers 1” – L-R Dennis Klautzer, Gary Adams, Ron Massie, and Aaron Koeppen)