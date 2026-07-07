Domestic Assault and Missing Person Search Ends with One Apparently in Custody

What started out in Sunrise Beach as a reported physical domestic dispute with alcohol being a contributing factor escalated into a multi-agency search for a missing person and one subject taken into custody.

The domestic was reported around 7:00 Monday night with a separate report received around 9:30 calling for first responders to assist the Camden County Sheriff’s Office in a search for a missing person, possibly in the water, along Hickory Hollow Drive off Route-MM.

A command center was set up with a search initiated of the immediate area and surrounding streets which also included personnel from the Sunrise Beach, Gravois and Mid-County fire districts, the highway patrol and the Lake West Ambulance District.

The subject, believed to have been a 32-year-old man, was located a couple hours later by the highway patrol’s water division. He was not injured but the incident was then turned over to law enforcement.

At this time, there’s no further information available about the incidents.