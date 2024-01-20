Recall Continues For Charcuterie Meats Across The US

Sat. Jan 20th, 2024
And the Recalls just keep coming for those fancy meat trays…
Health officials say double check your fridge for charcuterie sampler meat products including “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa” and “Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta black pepper coated dry salami, Italian dry salami, dry coppa, and prosciutto.”
Both products are sold as a twin pack from Sam’s Club and they may have been contaminated by salmonella.
So far 47 people across 22 states have reported they fell ill after consuming the products.
A Busseto Recall Hotline has been setup as well: 866-552-4916.
WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2024 – Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., a Mount Olive, N.J. establishment, is recalling approximately 11,097 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products that may be contaminated with Salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The ready-to-eat (RTE) charcuterie sampler product was produced on October 30, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 7543B” inside the USDA mark of inspection and “EST. #47967” printed with the lot and date codes. These items were shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas.
The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that a sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested positive for Salmonella.
FSIS is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella. Minnesota collected unopened ready-to-eat charcuterie sampler product as part of the investigation. The product tested positive for Salmonella. Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product sample is related to the outbreak. The investigation is ongoing.
Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Media with questions regarding the recall can contact Marco Lastrico, Public Relations, Busseto Foods, at 917-634-1685 or m.lastrico@barabinousa.com. Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact the Busseto Recall Hotline at 866-552-4916.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
