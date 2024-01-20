38 Offenders Sent To Missouri DOC By The Pulaski County Prosecutors Office

The Pulaski County Prosecutors office says they’ve sent 38 offenders to the Department of Corrections for the new year.

Several of them were from the city of Richland including:

Christopher Barnhart, who pleaded guilty to delivering drugs Matthew Morris, who pleaded guilty to possessing drugs and resisting arrest James Shaffner, who failed to follow his probation for unlawful possession of a firearm and stealing Willaim Curtman, who failed to follow his probation for possessing drugs Nathan Vanluven, who failed to follow his probation for domestic assault Dalton Click, who plead guilty to possessing drugs

Meanwhile there were others including:

Chrystal Clark of Laquey who pleaded guilty to possessing drugs Betty Kelley of Dixon, who failed to follow her probation following charges of Burglary Corey Lee of Vienna, who failed to follow his probation for tampering Austin Croushorn of Lebanon, who failed to follow his probation for driving while revoked & leaving the scene of a vehicle accident James Sharp of Dixon, who pleaded guilty to 1st degree burglary Nickey Plemmons of Brumley, who pleaded guilty to possession of drugs Katherine Springman of Dixon, who plead guilty to leaving the scene of an accident

A full list of all 38 individuals and their charges can be found below:

PRESS RELEASE 1/7/24

38 Offenders to DOC

Kevin Hillman, Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney announces that the following individuals were sentenced to the Department of Corrections in Circuit Court action over the last 3 months.:

1. Derrick Felton of Waynesville. The defendant pled guilty to Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Judge Hickle sentenced the defendant to 10 years in the Department of Corrections. The St. Robert Police Department investigated this case.

2. Christopher Barnhart of Richland. The defendant pled guilty to Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Judge Hickle sentenced the defendant to 10 years in the Department of Corrections. The South Central Drug Task Force investigated this case.

3. Chrystal Salesman of Linton, IN. The defendant was on probation for Delivery of a Controlled Substance. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 10 years in the Department of Corrections. The Waynesville Police Department investigated this case.

4. Chyrstal Clark of Laquey. The defendant pled guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance. Judge Hickle sentenced the defendant to 7 years in the Department of Corrections. The St. Robert Police Department investigated this case.

5. Rhonda Collins of St. Robert. The defendant was on probation for Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the Second Degree. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 5 years in the Department of Corrections. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department investigated this case.

6. Glenn Dietzel of Jefferson City. The defendant was on probation for felony Driving While Intoxicated. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 7 years in the Department of Corrections. The Dixon Police Department investigated this case.

7. Michael Russell of Glouster, Ohio. The defendant was on probation for Property Damage 1st Degree. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. The Waynesville Police Department investigated this case.

8. Betty Kelley of Dixon. The defendant was on probation for Burglary in the 1st Degree. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 5 years in the Department of Corrections. The St. Robert Police Department investigated this case.

9. Matthew Morris of Richland. The defendant pled guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest. Judge Hickle sentenced the defendant to 2 years in the Department of Corrections on each count. The Richland Police Department investigated this case.

10. Robert Ryan of Lebanon, Ohio. The defendant was on probation for Forgery. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 2 years in the Department of Corrections. The St. Robert Police Department investigated this case.

11. Jesse Thomas of Waynesville. The defendant was on probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 3 years in the Department of Corrections. The Crocker Police Department investigated this case.

12. James Shaffner of Richland. The defendant was on probation for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. He pled guilty to a new charge of Stealing. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 7 years and 4 years in the Department of Corrections on the cases. The Missouri Department of Conservation and St. Robert Police Department investigated these cases.

13. Sedrick Simmons of St. Robert. The defendant was on probation for Delivery of a Controlled Substance. The defendant pled guilty to a new charge of felony Driving While Intoxicated. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 8 years and 4 years in the Department of Corrections on the cases. The South Central Drug Task Force and Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated these cases.

14. Corey Lee of Vienna. The defendant was on probation for Tampering in the First Degree. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Hickle granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 7 years in the Department of Corrections. The St. Robert Police Department investigated this case.

15. Donte Robinson of St. Robert. The defendant was on probation for Delivery of a Controlled Substance. The defendant pled guilty to a new count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 8 years in the Department of Corrections on each case. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Robert Police Departments investigated these cases.

16. Dylan Neuman of Waynesville. The defendant was on probation for Resisting Arrest. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. The St. Robert Police Department investigated this case.

17. Steven Riley of Waynesville. The defendant was on probation for Domestic Assault in the 3rd Degree. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. The Waynesville Police Department investigated this case.

18. Nicholas Groschup of Waynesville. The defendant was on probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Assault in the 3rd Degree. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Hickle granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 7 years and 4 years in the Department of Corrections. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and Waynesville Police Department investigated these cases.

19. William Curtman of Richland. The defendant was on probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Hickle granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department investigated this case.

20. Noah Knapp of Waynesville. The defendant was on probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Hickle granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 7 years in the Department of Corrections. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department investigated this case.

21. Timothy Sewell of Plato. The defendant was on probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 3 years in the Department of Corrections. The Waynesville Police Department investigated this case.

22. Austin Croushorn of Lebanon. The defendant was on probation for Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident and felony Driving While Revoked. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 4 years in the Department of Corrections on each count. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated this case.

23. Willie Hills of St. Robert. The defendant was on probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Forgery. He pled guilty to the new offense of felony Driving While Revoked. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Hickle granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 7 years, 7 years, and 4 years in the Department of Corrections on these cases. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department investigated these cases.

24. James Sharp of Dixon. The defendant pled guilty to Burglary 1st Degree. Judge Beger sentenced the defendant to 7 years in the Department o Corrections. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department investigated this case.

25. Nicky Plemmons of Brunley. The defendant pled guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance. Judge Hickle sentenced the defendant to 2 years in the Department of Corrections. The Missouri Department of Conservation investigated this case.

26. Nathaniel Vanluven of Richland. The defendant was on probation for Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Hickle granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 10 years in the Department of Corrections. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department investigated this case.

27. Trusten Jennings of Joplin. The defendant was on probation for felony Driving While Revoked. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 2 years in the Department of Corrections. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department investigated this case.

28. Ryan Christian of St. Robert. The defendant was on probation for two counts of Stealing. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Hickle granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 4 years in the Department of Corrections on each count. The St. Robert Police Department and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department investigated these cases.

29. Michael Harper of Waynesville. The defendant was on probation for Stealing. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Hickle granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 5 years in the Department of Corrections. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department investigated this case.

30. Bryce Maarel of St. Robert. The defendant pled guilty to Statutory Rape in the Second Degree. Judge Beger sentenced the defendant to 7 years in the Department of Corrections. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department investigated this case.

31. Dalton Click of Richland. The defendant pled guilty to two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Judge Pearson sentenced the defendant to 5 years on one count and 6 years on the second count in the Department of Corrections. The South Central Drug Task Force investigated this case.

32. Benjamin Wieprecht of Waynesville. The defendant was on probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The defendant pled guilty to a new charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 5 years on one count and 4 years on the second count in the Department of Corrections. The Waynesville Police Department investigated these cases.

33. Katherine Springman of Dixon. The defendant pled guilty to felony Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident. Judge Hickle sentenced the defendant to 3 yeas in the Department of Corrections. The St. Robert Police Department investigated this case.

34. Michael Combs of St. Robert. The defendant was on probation for Domestic Assault in the 3rd Degree. The defendant pled to a new charge of Assault 3rd Degree. After failing to adhere to the terms and conditions of probation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation. Judge Beger granted the motion and sentenced the defendant to 4 years in the Department of Corrections on each count. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department investigated these cases.

35. David Declue of Steelville. The defendant pled guilty to Assault in the 3rd Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Judge Hickle sentenced the defendant to 3 years on the first count and 5 years on the second count in the Department of Corrections. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and St. Robert Police Departments investigated these cases.

36. Jerry Magouirk of St. Robert. The defendant pled guilty to Knowingly Burning. Judge Hickle sentenced the defendant to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department investigated this case.

37. Amanda Gurrola of Rockwell, Texas. The defendant pled guilty to felony Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident. Judge Beger sentenced the defendant to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. The St. Robert Police Department investigated this case.

38. Shelden Cole of St. Robert. The defendant pled guilty to Assault in the Second Degree. Judge Hickle sentenced the defendant to 7 years in the Department of Corrections. The Waynesville Police Department investigated this case.

“I want to thank and commend all of the law enforcement professionals involved in these cases, from the officers and deputies who make the original arrest or investigated the crime, to the probation officers assigned to supervise the defendants, to the prosecutors who present these cases in court. Their team work and dedication ensures that criminals are held account for their actions,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman.

These cases were prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman and Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Henry Surkamp, Sara Jones, and Zachary Armfield.