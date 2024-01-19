Wind Chill Advisory To Affect The Lake Region Into Saturday With Cold Temps Returning

The cold persists across the Lake Region and beyond as we head into the weekend.

That’s why a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from Friday through Saturday, as wind chills as low as 15 below zero are expected throughout the region.

And if you’re planning to venture out in this weather…. Meteorologist Ray Miller with Weatherology says bundle up…

“With the wind chills, the main concern would be frostbite. You want to dress in layers. That helps to keep your core body temperature up and prevent hypothermia, and you really want to cover up any exposed skin to prevent frostbite. So gloves. Something to cover your ears. Something to cover your head.”

A light snowfall is expected overnight.

The cold blast is expected to last into Sunday, where the temperatures will heat back up.