Recall Underway For “Ding Dongs” After Mold Contamination Found

There’s a warning about some classic snack cakes that are now under a recall.

Hostess parent company is recalling some of its ding dongs sold in the US because they may be contaminated with mold, and that can be dangerous.

The FDA says under the right conditions, the mold can produce mycotoxins, poisonous substances that Make you sick and you can’t cut them off to solve the problem.

You need to throw those cakes out or return them for a refund.

JM Smucker says the affected batches, which include single serve and family packs, have best buy dates from August 30th to September 3rd of 2025.

For further inquiries, consumers can contact Hostess Brands at 1-800-483-7253.

More: