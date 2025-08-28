Recall Underway For “Ding Dongs” After Mold Contamination Found

Classification: Market Withdrawal
Summary: The J. M. Smucker Co. has initiated a withdrawal of select lots of Hostess® Ding Dongs® products sold in the U.S. due to the potential for the presence of mold. No other items manufactured by The J.M. Smucker Co. are impacted by this issue. Consumers with questions or concerns should contact Hostess Brands at 1-800-483-7253
Product Information:
|UPC
|Product Description
|Size
|Lot Code/Expiration Date:
|8-88109-01002
|HOSTESS CHOCOLATE DING DONG SINGLE SERVE
|2 CT
|Best By Dates August 30 2025, August 31 2025, September 1 2025, September 2 2025, and September 3 2025
|8-88109-11061
|HOSTESS CHOCOLATE DING DONG
|10 CT
|8-88109-11092
|HOSTESS CHOCOLATE DING DONG FAMILY PACK
|16 CT
Our records indicate you may have purchased this/these item(s). Please do not use the item(s) and instead, return it/them to the store for a refund or replacement.
We are committed to your health and safety, and we follow best practices to ensure the quality and safety of the products we sell. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
For any questions or concerns, please contact our customer service center at 1-800-451-8500.