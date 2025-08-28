fbpx

Recall Underway For “Ding Dongs” After Mold Contamination Found

There’s a warning about some classic snack cakes that are now under a recall.

Hostess parent company is recalling some of its ding dongs sold in the US because they may be contaminated with mold, and that can be dangerous.

The FDA says under the right conditions, the mold can produce mycotoxins, poisonous substances that Make you sick and you can’t cut them off to solve the problem.

You need to throw those cakes out or return them for a refund.

JM Smucker says the affected batches, which include single serve and family packs, have best buy dates from August 30th to September 3rd of 2025.

For further inquiries, consumers can contact Hostess Brands at 1-800-483-7253.

 

Classification: Market Withdrawal

Summary: The J. M. Smucker Co. has initiated a withdrawal of select lots of Hostess® Ding Dongs® products sold in the U.S. due to the potential for the presence of mold. No other items manufactured by The J.M. Smucker Co. are impacted by this issue. Consumers with questions or concerns should contact Hostess Brands at 1-800-483-7253

Product Information:

UPC Product Description Size Lot Code/Expiration Date:
8-88109-01002 HOSTESS CHOCOLATE DING DONG SINGLE SERVE 2 CT Best By Dates August 30 2025, August 31 2025, September 1 2025, September 2 2025, and September 3 2025
8-88109-11061 HOSTESS CHOCOLATE DING DONG 10 CT
8-88109-11092 HOSTESS CHOCOLATE DING DONG FAMILY PACK 16 CT

Our records indicate you may have purchased this/these item(s). Please do not use the item(s) and instead, return it/them to the store for a refund or replacement.

We are committed to your health and safety, and we follow best practices to ensure the quality and safety of the products we sell. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

For any questions or concerns, please contact our customer service center at 1-800-451-8500.

