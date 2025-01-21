Camdenton BOA Meeting Set For Tuesday

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen is back in session tonight.

In addition to the normal reports, the board will also consider requests to dispose of police department and administration department records, promotions and department changes, a request to provide funding for the Mid-County Fire District to purchase a mobile incident command unit, and the hiring of a street laborer.

Changes to the employee handbook will also be considered.

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting, tonight in city hall, begins at 6:00.