Reminder – Ongoing Hydrant Flushing Continues Wednesday In Eldon

It’s annual fire hydrant flushing time in Eldon.

The city fire department started flushing water mains and fire hydrants earlier today throughout the city, starting in the northern areas and moving south, then moving from east to west.

Residents remain advised to use caution when doing laundry during the flushing which will cause the water to appear discolored or cloudy.

The discoloration is harmless and should clear up shortly after the flushing in your area is finished.

Any questions should be directed to city hall.