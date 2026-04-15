Osage Beach BOA Meeting Set For This Thursday With A Large Agenda

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen is expected to put the finishing touches on several changes when it comes to various codes to follow for future developments.

The amendments to the codes are more a formality to bring them up-to-date with international codes and will not apply to existing developments unless changes are being made to the developments.

The board will also consider first readings of ordinances to change water and sewer fees, approve a budget amendment for funding airport projects and certify election results closing out the current board and setting the new board in place.

A closed session to cover legal matters also appears on the agenda.

The Osage Beach board meeting, in city hall Thursday afternoon, will begin at 5:30.