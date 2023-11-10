fbpx

Reports, Bus Purchases & District Assessment Plans Highlight Monday’s Camdenton School Board Meeting

New business appears to highlight next week’s Camdenton R-3 Board of Education meeting.

Topics under new business, according to the published agenda, include the district’s assessment plan, the Teachers Association of Camdenton Report, the website and communication tool selections and the purchase of four used buses.

Approving M-S-B-A policy updates and a closed session also appear on the agenda.

The Camdenton R3 Board of Education meeting, next Monday the 13th, begins at 5:30 in the administration office board room.

