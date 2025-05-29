fbpx

Reports of New World Screwworm Detected in Missouri are Unfounded

Recent reports of the New World Screwworm being detected in Missouri are unfounded.

That’s according to a social media post by the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association in Columbia which says the unfounded reports are causing an unnecessary alarm within the industry.

The reports also prompted a statement issued by the Missouri Department of Agriculture which says there have been no detections across the state.

The New World Screwworm is a parasitic infection primarily affecting livestock but can, in rare cases, also infect people. There is no medication to treat the infection making prevention and removal keys to minimize its effects.

Reporter Mike Anthony