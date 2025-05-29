Reports of New World Screwworm Detected in Missouri are Unfounded

Recent reports of the New World Screwworm being detected in Missouri are unfounded.

That’s according to a social media post by the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association in Columbia which says the unfounded reports are causing an unnecessary alarm within the industry.

The reports also prompted a statement issued by the Missouri Department of Agriculture which says there have been no detections across the state.

The New World Screwworm is a parasitic infection primarily affecting livestock but can, in rare cases, also infect people. There is no medication to treat the infection making prevention and removal keys to minimize its effects.