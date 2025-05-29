Three Arrested After Bar Fight

A bar fight at a popular venue in the Rocky Mount area comes to an end with three people being arrested.

Courthouse documents indicate that Morgan County deputies were called around 11:30 Sunday night to Jolly Rogers Grub and Grog. Upon arrival, it was determined that one group involved had already taken off by water while another group involved was still there after refusing to leave when asked.

When asked again or be arrested after deputies arrived, one suspect identified as 50-year-old Nicole Kusgen of Jefferson City told them to “please do it.” She was accommodated along with two others, 48-year-old Katina Arnold and 51-year-old William Arnold of Plattsburg.

Charges among the three include trespassing, peace disturbance and resisting arrest. All three have been released after posting bond.